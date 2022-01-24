Missing woman’s family demanding answers from Orlando Police

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of missing woman Jennifer Kesse marked the start of another year with no answers.

Jennifer went missing in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 23, 2006. On Jan. 24, 2022, the family released a statement as they prepared for a 17th year without their beloved daughter. Kesse’s father lives in Bradenton. The family is pleading for answers.

“January 24, 2022 will mark the start of the 17th year we have desperately been trying to find our loved one, Jennifer Kesse. We will not stop until we have found her and bring her home where she belongs, even if it’s DNA! Our love for Jennifer is greater than this universe and Jennifer knows it. Jennifer, we love you!” reads a social media post.

Kesse’s father, Drew, criticized Orlando Police’s investigation.

“Almost four years ago we came to an agreement with the Orlando Police Department that they would, over the period of four months, generate a digital file of Jennifer’s case and give it to us at their requested cost of $18,000. We paid the price, in full, upfront. That four-month agreement has turned into three years and ten months and the department is still incapable of fulfilling their end of the agreement. Incompetency at its best. If we did that, we’d be in jail. Now imagine, over that time, fighting for unredacted copies with the city’s lawyers and trying to have our private investigators find Jennifer from all those files. Then finding out that the lead detective on Jennifer’s case did not write a single report or any document since 2010, 12 years!!! Nothing written is nothing investigated,” wrote Drew Kesse.

Attempts to hire a private investigator, said Drew, have been thwarted, but the family says they refuse to give up hope and will continuing their fight.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.