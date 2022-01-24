Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Couple arrested for keeping teen locked in shed

Harry Shoemaker and Jennifer Hines
Harry Shoemaker and Jennifer Hines(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Arcadia couple was arrested Friday for routinely keeping the man’s 14-year-old son locked in a shed.

Arcadia police officers were called to a home on North Arcadia Avenue to assist an investigation by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

When officers arrived, a DCF investigator led them to a shed where a 14-year-old was locked inside. The shed was unlocked to reveal the boy inside the small, hot space, an arrest report noted.

The boy had a bed, some snacks and canned food, but the shed had no electricity and no plumbing. A bucket with human waste was found inside the shed, deputies said.

The boy told deputies he sleeps in the shed and night and is regularly locked inside for hours at a time. When he was freed, he did not know where his father or his father’s girlfriend were or when they would return. The boy had no other caretakers or guardians.

The boy’s father, Harry Richard Showmaker, and his girlfriend, Jennifer Hines, were arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Much cooler weather and Tuesday rain!
A crash at Cattlemen Road and University Parkway
Crash blocking Cooper Creek Boulevard at University Parkway
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
FBI Denver: Brian Laundrie’s notebook reveals written statements claiming responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death
Early morning temperatures in the 30's for many.
One of the coldest nights of the year

Latest News

Jessie Hernandez pleads guilty to second degree murder
Man takes plea deal in construction site murder case
Jennifer Kesse
Missing woman’s family demanding answers from Orlando Police
Sarasota schools asking parents to consider substitute teaching
Police are actively investigating to determine the origins of anti Semitic fliers.
Anti-Semitic flyers distributed in 2 South Florida cities