Citizens ‘Done With the Gun’ turn in dozens of weapons

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department collected 31 firearms, seven BB guns, a crossbow, and various types of ammunition during the ‘Done with a Gun’ turn-in event Jan. 22.

Firearms that were turned in included an AK-47 assault rifle, a semi-automatic shotgun, a .50 caliber Desert Eagle pistol with two magazines of ammunition, and four boxes of .22 long rifle ammunition.

“More than 30 firearms will be disposed of properly and stay out of the hands of children and possible criminals,” said Sarasota Police Interim Chief Rex Troche. “Our community came forward to responsibly dispose of firearms and ammunition, thereby eliminating the risk of theft, misuse, or accidental discharge. This is another way we’re committed to keeping the City of Sarasota a safe place to live, work, and play,” said Troche.

All firearms and ammunition collected will be destroyed. All firearms were checked against a database to ensure they had not been reported stolen or used in a crime.

If residents were unable to participate last weekend, the Sarasota Police Department accepts unwanted firearms year-round. Call call the Sarasota Police Department Property Unit at 941-263-6040 to arrange an appointment. Additional information can be found at www.sarasotapd.org/crime-prevention/done-with-the-gun

