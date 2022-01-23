Sarasota National Stamp Exposition sends visitors back in time

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Avid stamp collectors traveled for miles around to check out the Sarasota National Stamp Exposition.

Inside, dozens of exhibits as well as dealers lined the halls of the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. Visitors poured over the artifacts to get a closer look at the tiny pieces of history.

“It’s a history lesson come to life,” Elizabeth Hisey, the show chairman of the Sarasota National Stamp Exposition said.

The displays are impressive.

The stamps inside the show date back centuries from all over the world.

For instance, this year’s grand award winner, which is a collection tracing the origins of stamp collecting diving back into the 19th century.

There’s no express option people assembling displays for competition. Meticulous collecting so many rare pieces takes time and dedication.

“Most of these exhibits are lifetime working on,” Hisey said. “I mean, you start off with an exhibit, and then you go to a dealer and you find an item you’re missing to tell your story. You find a better item to replace something. So, it’s an ongoing thing.”

There’s 40 exhibits at this year’s expo in Sarasota. It’s scaled down because of the pandemic, but there’s usually more than 150 pieces at a bigger show.

The show will return this same weekend next year.

If you’d like to enter your own exhibit to compete, you can find info on how to do that by clicking here.

