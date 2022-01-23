Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Much cooler weather and Tuesday rain!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s cold rain was very light. Most rain totals were just 0.01″, which occurred at SRQ. Bradenton reported twice that with 0.02″. But twice almost nothing is still almost nothing. We’re tracking another cold front for Tuesday. Temps will hold in the 60s Tuesday, then afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. No indications of any severe weather for Tuesday at this time, but we will watch this one closely for any new developments. After Tuesday, dry weather settles in again.

Sunday is off to a cool start with morning clouds. Then skies clear out for Sunday afternoon. Clear conditions overnight will let bring a very cool start to the work week. By Monday we could drop to 40° in Sarasota, even some lows in the 30s farther east from the coast. That would be our coolest morning of the Winter season, so far. Below average temps linger through the end of January. Then slightly warmer air could return for the best holiday of the year - Groundhog Day! (February 2nd)

Lows
Lows(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
FBI Denver: Brian Laundrie’s notebook reveals written statements claiming responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Sarasota man arrested for stolen vehicle with altered VIN
graphic
Saturday showers, and MUCH cooler weather!
Coast Guardsmen inspect a fishing vessel that collided with a barge Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
Vessels collide near Sunshine Skyway Bridge
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

Latest News

ev2
Pastors convening congregations and best selling author to talk anti-racism
ev1
Bank joining chamber's new effort to improve minorities' access to capital
SPD hosted it's “Done with the Gun” turn in event to give residents a chance to get rid off...
Sarasota Police collects unwanted guns, ammo turned in by residents
graphic
Saturday showers, and MUCH cooler weather!