Much cooler weather and Tuesday rain!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s cold rain was very light. Most rain totals were just 0.01″, which occurred at SRQ. Bradenton reported twice that with 0.02″. But twice almost nothing is still almost nothing. We’re tracking another cold front for Tuesday. Temps will hold in the 60s Tuesday, then afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely. No indications of any severe weather for Tuesday at this time, but we will watch this one closely for any new developments. After Tuesday, dry weather settles in again.

Sunday is off to a cool start with morning clouds. Then skies clear out for Sunday afternoon. Clear conditions overnight will let bring a very cool start to the work week. By Monday we could drop to 40° in Sarasota, even some lows in the 30s farther east from the coast. That would be our coolest morning of the Winter season, so far. Below average temps linger through the end of January. Then slightly warmer air could return for the best holiday of the year - Groundhog Day! (February 2nd)

