Cold weather shelters open tonight due to frost advisories

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold weather shelters will open tonight after frost advisories in place for several counties.

Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, Coastal Pasco, Inland Manatee, Inland Sarasota, and Inland Charlotte Counties will face temperatures as low as 33 degrees tonight which will result in frost formation.

The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday,

The Salvation Army in Sarasota will open this evening at 7:00 p.m. as a cold weather shelter for those in need of a warm place to stay, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

A cold weather shelter will also open at 5 p.m. at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail according the the North Port Police. It will close in the morning.

This article will continue to be updated if more shelters are opened.

