Saturday afternoon showers, and MUCH cooler weather!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a warm 79° for a high Friday, much cooler air returns for the weekend. Saturday is off to a cloudy start, and those clouds will bring a few scattered showers for the late afternoon. Then skies clear out for Sunday and Monday, with very cool morning temperatures. By Monday we could drop to 40° in Sarasota, even some lows in the 30sfarther east from the coast. That would be our coolest morning of the Winter season, so far. We’re tracking another cold front for Tuesday. Temps could push 70 Tuesday, then a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible that afternoon. No indications of any severe weather for Tuesday at this time, but we will watch this one closely for any new developments. After Tuesday, the 60s are back again.

Potential Rain
Potential Rain(Station)

