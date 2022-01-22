Sarasota Police collects unwanted guns, ammo turned in by residents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota residents who want to get rid of unwanted guns had a chance to do so this weekend.

The Sarasota Police Department hosted its “Done with the Gun” turn in event on Saturday. It’s a day where residents can drop off unwanted guns or ammo to police stations, so it can be disposed of safely.

Throughout the day residents like Cindy Rothwell dropped off their weapons. Rothwell said a gun that belonged to her late husband has been sitting in a drawer for years.

“I just never knew what to do with it,” Rothwell said. “I didn’t want anyone to get ahold of it, so this is perfect.”

SPD explains most of the guns are turned in for similar reasons.

The owners don’t have any use for them, or they’re too old to use safely, so it makes sense to get rid of them.

Usually only a handful of people come for the drop off, but this year there’s a big turnout. At least 20 people stopped by SPD headquarters to add to the pile.

“They’re very thankful,” Officer Ameilia Wicinski said. “A lot of people, like I said, are unsure, they feel unsafe or it had sentimental value and they’re very happy to see it handled properly.”

All of the turned-in guns are going to be brought to a controlled environment where they’ll be incinerated.

If you missed the “Done with the Gun” event, but you still have a gun you’d like to turn over to SPD, you still can. All you have to do is contact the department and they will walk you through the process.

