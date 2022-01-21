Sun, clouds; wet, dry; warm and cold; this weekend has it all

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very slow-moving front will inch its way southward through the Suncoast later today. Gulf moisture will be pushed inland on mid-level westerly winds and help produce a sky full of clouds today and tomorrow. There will not be much in the way of rain showers today but an isolated afternoon shower, mostly inland, can’t be ruled out.

Tomorrow will remain cloudy and rain chances will go up slightly. Midday shower Saturday should diminish in the second half of the day as drier and cooler air moves in. Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday but cooler still on Sunday, only topping out in the low 60′s. Despite the cooler weather on Sunday the sunshine will be wall to wall.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.