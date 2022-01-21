Advertise With Us
Sarasota PD to host ‘Done with the Gun’ firearm takeback this weekend

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is hosting a “Done with the Gun” firearm turn-in event this Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event will allow the community to safely dispose of unwanted firearms at two locations in the City of Sarasota.

Firearms that citizens plan to turn in must be unloaded with the safety engaged, be inside a bag, box, holster, or case, and in the trunk or back of a vehicle. Officers will accept non-working, antique, replica, pellet, or BB guns. Officers will also accept ammunition. The firearm should be left in your vehicle when you arrive at a drop-off location. An officer will retrieve it from your vehicle.

“We’re committed to keeping the City of Sarasota a safe place to live, work, and play,” said Sarasota Police Interim Chief Rex Troche. “Part of that commitment is keeping unsecured and unwanted firearms out of the hands of children and possible criminals. If a resident or citizen no longer wants a firearm, this gun turn-in event allows them to responsibly dispose of the firearm and ammunition, thereby eliminating the risk of theft, misuse, or accidental discharge,” said Troche.

The two drop-off locations for the gun turn-in event will be at:

  • Sarasota Police Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota
  • Sarasota Police Substation, 1782 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota

