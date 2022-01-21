Advertise With Us
Sarasota man arrested for stolen vehicle with altered VIN

Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One Sarasota man has been arrested in connection with a stolen high-performance sports car with a replaced serial number, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives started their investigation in December after receiving tips about car thefts, including a red Dodge Charger Hellcat. Detectives learned that patrol deputies initiated a traffic stop on a similar vehicle driven by Dalton Moyer, who was listed as the registered owner.

Upon further investigation, detectives determined the visible vehicle identification number belonged to a blue 2015 Dodge Charger owned by Moyer that was damaged beyond repair in a previous traffic crash in Ohio.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the Charger that was most recently driven by Moyer and located a confidential VIN. They confirmed it was the stolen Dodge Charger Hellcat that was repainted.

Moyer is now charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and possessing a vehicle with altered numbers. He was released on Wednesday on a $3,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

