Pedestrian dies after walking into path of SUV, troopers say

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross a road in east Manatee County Thursday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the man was walking south, on the north shoulder of 26th Avenue East, west of Maple Drive shortly before 9 p.m.

An SUV was traveling west on 26th Avenue East when the pedestrian walked onto the road, into the path of the SUV. The man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, investigators said.

Neither the driver or the passenger in the SUV were injured, troopers said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

