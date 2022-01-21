Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Oldest living person in the US dies at 115

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.
Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.(KETV via CNN Newsource)
By KETV staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – The oldest living person in the United States has died.

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1906, sharing the date with former President Jimmy Carter.

Sutcliffe survived two bouts of breast cancer over the course of her life.

Her friends said she died very peacefully.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guardsmen inspect a fishing vessel that collided with a barge Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
Vessels collide near Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Manatee County is experiencing COVID surge.
Manatee residents using extra caution in wake of surge in COVID cases
Northbound traffic on I-75 at Clark Road is backed up Thursday morning.
Crash cleared, but traffic still moving slowly on I-75 northbound at Clark Road
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
Autopsy results released for Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie family attorney: Tentative agreement reached on items in Brian Laundrie’s storage unit

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year, White House says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
Blinken urges diplomacy, says response to aggression will be severe
Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Recall: Some bags of Lidl-brand frozen chopped spinach may pose listeria risk
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74