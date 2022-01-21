A cold front arrives this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It has been quite a warm day on the Suncoast, with some locations making it into the lower 80′s! We have another warm day on tap for Friday; however, we will see an increase of clouds as a cold front arrives in the area on Saturday.

This cold front doesn’t look impressive when it comes to showers and storms. Right now, rain chances hold at 20-30% from late Friday night into Saturday. This cold front will reinforce some cooler air.

Sunday, look for highs to only be in the lower 60′s. Early morning lows by the beginning of next week will be well down into the lower 40′s to upper 30′s for some inland locations.

We get another brief warm up into the mid-week, but another front slides in on Tuesday. This has a better chance for showers and a few storms. Around 50-60% of the region will see a shower and that chance may rise. Those showers end early Wednesday as cool air sweeps in. Highs by the end of the week are only in the mid 60′s.

