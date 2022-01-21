Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

City of Sarasota gets $10 million grant to shore up Bayfront area

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Sarasota Jan. 21, 2022.
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Sarasota Jan. 21, 2022.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota was awarded $10.4 million on Friday to enhance water quality and protection from erosion, storms, and flooding in Bay Park and the surrounding area.

The money, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development fund for long-term recovery, was disbursed by the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program.

At a news conference to announce the grant, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the grant money will mitigate damage done by Hurricane Irma and protect the city from future storms.

“The Sarasota community is better protected because of these projects at Bay Park, and I will continue to ... make sure that communities in need are receiving funding and that our state investments make the biggest impact possible.”

The City of Sarasota will use funds received from DEO to make improvements around Bay Park in Sarasota.

Water quality improvements made to Hog Creek are expected to mitigate red tide events and enhance the fish quality for community fishermen and families who enjoy the creek.

The elevation of Van Wezel Way will create a flood barrier along the park in order to mitigate flooding in the event of a storm and protect key park resources and surrounding buildings. The elevated roadway will also enhance the ability of emergency personnel to reach citizens in need in the event of a storm.

Shoreline improvements made as part of this project will create natural infrastructure including a stepped floodwall and a resilient rock revetment which will provide storm and flood protection for the park and surrounding communities.

Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters. The Department is the Governor-designated state authority responsible for administering all U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) long-term recovery funds awarded to the state. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coast Guardsmen inspect a fishing vessel that collided with a barge Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
Vessels collide near Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Manatee County is experiencing COVID surge.
Manatee residents using extra caution in wake of surge in COVID cases
Northbound traffic on I-75 at Clark Road is backed up Thursday morning.
Crash cleared, but traffic still moving slowly on I-75 northbound at Clark Road
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Man wanted for shooting at Ackerman Park in Sarasota arrested in Upstate New York
Autopsy results released for Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie family attorney: Tentative agreement reached on items in Brian Laundrie’s storage unit

Latest News

A crash is reported on U.S. in Palmetto
First Alert Traffic: Injuries report in Palmetto crash
Done With The Gun event to be held this weekend
Sarasota PD to host ‘Done with the Gun’ firearm takeback this weekend
Pedestrian dies after walking into path of SUV, troopers say
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday January 21
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday January 21