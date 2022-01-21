City of Sarasota gets $10 million grant to shore up Bayfront area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota was awarded $10.4 million on Friday to enhance water quality and protection from erosion, storms, and flooding in Bay Park and the surrounding area.

The money, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development fund for long-term recovery, was disbursed by the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program.

At a news conference to announce the grant, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the grant money will mitigate damage done by Hurricane Irma and protect the city from future storms.

“The Sarasota community is better protected because of these projects at Bay Park, and I will continue to ... make sure that communities in need are receiving funding and that our state investments make the biggest impact possible.”

The City of Sarasota will use funds received from DEO to make improvements around Bay Park in Sarasota.

Water quality improvements made to Hog Creek are expected to mitigate red tide events and enhance the fish quality for community fishermen and families who enjoy the creek.

The elevation of Van Wezel Way will create a flood barrier along the park in order to mitigate flooding in the event of a storm and protect key park resources and surrounding buildings. The elevated roadway will also enhance the ability of emergency personnel to reach citizens in need in the event of a storm.

Shoreline improvements made as part of this project will create natural infrastructure including a stepped floodwall and a resilient rock revetment which will provide storm and flood protection for the park and surrounding communities.

Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters. The Department is the Governor-designated state authority responsible for administering all U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) long-term recovery funds awarded to the state. For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.