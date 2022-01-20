Vessels collide near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

St. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A fishing boat and a barge collided Tuesday near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the Coast Guard reported.

In a tweet, the Coast Guard said a patrol vessel from the St. Petersburg station responded to the collision. Both vessels had minor damage. No injuries were reported.

The fishing boat was towed to the Tampa shrimping docks for repair.

#ICYMI UCSG Station St. Pete responded to a barge & commercial fishing vessel collision near skyway bridge Tuesday. No injuries & minor damage to both vessels. 1 boat checked the barge & another took the f/v in tow safely to Tampa shrimping docks. pic.twitter.com/IdFgHEmPGs — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 20, 2022

