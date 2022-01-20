Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Vessels collide near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Coast Guardsmen inspect a fishing vessel that collided with a barge Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
Coast Guardsmen inspect a fishing vessel that collided with a barge Tuesday in Tampa Bay.(United States Coast Guard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A fishing boat and a barge collided Tuesday near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the Coast Guard reported.

In a tweet, the Coast Guard said a patrol vessel from the St. Petersburg station responded to the collision. Both vessels had minor damage. No injuries were reported.

The fishing boat was towed to the Tampa shrimping docks for repair.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruben Gutierrez Pioquinto
Bradenton man arrested after shooting father-in law as teen watched, sheriff says
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Severe storms again possible as we move into the weekend
Manatee schools reviewing events schedule due to county’s high COVID-19 positivity rate
Storm system to sweep another cold front our way
Another storm system developing
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Missing Manatee County teen found safe

Latest News

Charlotte County
CCSO warns of storm scammers following tornados
Poachers arrested
FWC makes bust of waterfowl poachers after investigation
Northbound traffic on I-75 at Clark Road is backed up Thursday morning.
Crash blocks center lane of I-75 northbound at Clark Road
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday January 20
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday January 20