Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Sarasota man

Silver Alert for Thomas Tousignant
Silver Alert for Thomas Tousignant(FDLE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sarasota man.

Thomas Tousignant, 71, has been missing since Jan. 19, 2022, since around 8 p.m. Deputies said Tousignant is a diabetic and has a recent onset of dementia.

He was last seen in the area of the 5100th block of Boca Raton Avenue in Sarasota. He was wearing a grey and white flannel shirt, a grey t-shirt, and blue jeans. Deputies said he might be traveling in a 2007 red Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida tag 864QTK. He might be traveling north.

Tousignant is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6′01″ and weighs 150 pounds. If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact FDLE or the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201. You can also call 911.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruben Gutierrez Pioquinto
Bradenton man arrested after shooting father-in law as teen watched, sheriff says
Coast Guardsmen inspect a fishing vessel that collided with a barge Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
Vessels collide near Sunshine Skyway Bridge
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Severe storms again possible as we move into the weekend
Manatee County is experiencing COVID surge.
Manatee residents using extra caution in wake of surge in COVID cases
Storm system to sweep another cold front our way
Another storm system developing

Latest News

Autopsy results released for Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie family attorney: Tentative agreement reached on items in Brian Laundrie’s storage unit
The Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at...
Rays say split-season plan with Montreal rejected by MLB
Watch a video about the proposed improvements and take the survey to voice your opinions on the...
Manatee County seeking public input on Coquina Key Boat Ramp renovation
WBTT cancels upcoming run of ‘Ruby’
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe cancels anticipated run of ‘Ruby’