Silver Alert issued for Sarasota man

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sarasota man.

Thomas Tousignant, 71, has been missing since Jan. 19, 2022, since around 8 p.m. Deputies said Tousignant is a diabetic and has a recent onset of dementia.

He was last seen in the area of the 5100th block of Boca Raton Avenue in Sarasota. He was wearing a grey and white flannel shirt, a grey t-shirt, and blue jeans. Deputies said he might be traveling in a 2007 red Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida tag 864QTK. He might be traveling north.

Tousignant is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6′01″ and weighs 150 pounds. If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact FDLE or the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201. You can also call 911.

