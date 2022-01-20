Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Prison for teen who pleaded guilty in college student death

Calvin Hunt, right, and Cameron Hunt, 13, from the Harlem neighborhood of New York, leave...
Calvin Hunt, right, and Cameron Hunt, 13, from the Harlem neighborhood of New York, leave court, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in New York. The pair attended the court appearance of Rashaun Weaver, who was charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the December attack on 18-year-old Tessa Majors, a Barnard College student.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The teenager who admitted to the stabbing death of a New York City college student has been sentenced to 14 years to life in prison.

Rashaun Weaver had pleaded guilty in December to murder and robbery in the killing of Tessa Majors in 2019.

Weaver, 16 now and 14 at the time, was the last of three teens to be sentenced in the case.

Majors was 18 and a first-year student at Barnard College.

She was stabbed in December 2019 during an attempted robbery.

Weaver and another teen were charged as adults in the killing; a 13-year-old was tried as a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Missing Manatee County teen found safe
Manatee schools reviewing events schedule due to county’s high COVID-19 positivity rate
A crash was reported.
Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 41 near Port Manatee
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild...
Opera singer who sped through Mar-a-Lago checkpoint found not guilty by reason of insanity

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
Storm system to sweep another cold front our way
Another storm system developing
The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Troopers confirm 2 Marines dead in military truck crash in North Carolina
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Wednesday 1/19/2022
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Wednesday 1/19/2022