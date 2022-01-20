Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mild and sunny weather today will become unsettled this weekend

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The weather today and for most of tomorrow will be very nice, with mild temperatures and lots of sunshine. You will notice the humidity rising and a few more clouds tomorrow, but temperatures will be pleasant and the sky dry.

The changes will come later in the afternoon on Friday as clouds stream in and rain chances start. Once the clouds fill the sky, they will linger for nearly 36 hours with showers and a thunderstorm or two popping up almost any time.

The weekend rain showers will not be particularly heavy for most of the time, but an occasional brief downpour is possible, particularly when a cold front moves past late Friday or early Saturday. The rain chances are also not great but they are widespread so everyone has the chance for rain.

Clouds will linger over most of Saturday as winds turn northwest. Sunday will see some clearing but the air will turn cooler, dipping back into the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruben Gutierrez Pioquinto
Bradenton man arrested after shooting father-in law as teen watched, sheriff says
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Severe storms again possible as we move into the weekend
Manatee schools reviewing events schedule due to county’s high COVID-19 positivity rate
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Missing Manatee County teen found safe
Storm system to sweep another cold front our way
Another storm system developing

Latest News

wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm January 19, 2022
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm January 18, 2022
Storm system to sweep another cold front our way
Another storm system developing
wx6
First Alert Weather - 6pm January 19, 2022