Mild and sunny weather today will become unsettled this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The weather today and for most of tomorrow will be very nice, with mild temperatures and lots of sunshine. You will notice the humidity rising and a few more clouds tomorrow, but temperatures will be pleasant and the sky dry.

The changes will come later in the afternoon on Friday as clouds stream in and rain chances start. Once the clouds fill the sky, they will linger for nearly 36 hours with showers and a thunderstorm or two popping up almost any time.

The weekend rain showers will not be particularly heavy for most of the time, but an occasional brief downpour is possible, particularly when a cold front moves past late Friday or early Saturday. The rain chances are also not great but they are widespread so everyone has the chance for rain.

Clouds will linger over most of Saturday as winds turn northwest. Sunday will see some clearing but the air will turn cooler, dipping back into the 60s.

