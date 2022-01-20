Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County seeking public input on Coquina Key Boat Ramp renovation

Watch a video about the proposed improvements and take the survey to voice your opinions on the...
Watch a video about the proposed improvements and take the survey to voice your opinions on the design.(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources is looking for public input on a plan to renovate and expand the Coquina Key Boat Ramp on Gulf Drive South on Bradenton Beach.

The proposed improvements are designed to help meet the growing needs of pedestrians, boaters, and motorists in Manatee County.

Those changes and proposals can be reviewed in a video on the County’s Speak Up Manatee platform. 

Those who view the video can take part in a special survey to gauge opinions on the development design. With groundbreaking for the project scheduled for March, stakeholders are encouraged to submit their survey responses over the next month.

Results from the survey will provide the County with valuable insight to identify areas of improvement and engagement.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruben Gutierrez Pioquinto
Bradenton man arrested after shooting father-in law as teen watched, sheriff says
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Severe storms again possible as we move into the weekend
Manatee schools reviewing events schedule due to county’s high COVID-19 positivity rate
Storm system to sweep another cold front our way
Another storm system developing
Manatee County is experiencing COVID surge.
Manatee residents using extra caution in wake of surge in COVID cases

Latest News

WBTT cancels upcoming run of ‘Ruby’
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe cancels anticipated run of ‘Ruby’
Charlotte County
Charlotte sheriff warns of storm scammers following tornadoes
Poachers arrested
Suspected waterfowl poachers arrested in Central Florida
Coast Guardsmen inspect a fishing vessel that collided with a barge Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
Vessels collide near Sunshine Skyway Bridge