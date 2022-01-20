Manatee County seeking public input on Coquina Key Boat Ramp renovation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources is looking for public input on a plan to renovate and expand the Coquina Key Boat Ramp on Gulf Drive South on Bradenton Beach.

The proposed improvements are designed to help meet the growing needs of pedestrians, boaters, and motorists in Manatee County.

Those changes and proposals can be reviewed in a video on the County’s Speak Up Manatee platform.

Those who view the video can take part in a special survey to gauge opinions on the development design. With groundbreaking for the project scheduled for March, stakeholders are encouraged to submit their survey responses over the next month.

Results from the survey will provide the County with valuable insight to identify areas of improvement and engagement.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.