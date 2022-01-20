Man wanted for shooting at Ackerman Park in Sarasota arrested in Upstate New York

UTICA, N.Y. (WWSB) - A man who was wanted for a fatal shooting at Ackerman Park in Sarasota has been arrested in Upstate New York.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 20-year-old Nyquan Priester with second-degree murder in connection with that fatal shooting at the park.

Following an investigation, Priester was arrested in Utica, New York. Detectives worked with the agency’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force to locate him.

He is charged with a single count of second-degree murder and a single count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of any person.

Priester is awaiting extradition to Sarasota County to face those charges.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.