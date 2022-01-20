Laundrie family attorney: Tentative agreement reached on items in Brian Laundrie’s storage unit

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The families of Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie have reached a tentative agreement involving the contents of a storage unit belonging to Laundrie.

Steven Bertolino said, “An agreement in principle with respect to the distribution of property between the families has been reached. I have no further comment at this time.”

When asked if the items in question included the bag of belongings found near Brian’s remains, including a notebook, Bertolino said, “Good catch. That’s why it’s an agreement in principal [principle]. Some details to be ironed out.”

Petito vanished during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in Florida -- alone -- driving her van on Sept. 1. Petito was officially declared a missing person on Sept. 11, 2021. Her body was found at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming the same month. Her death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy report revealed she was manually strangled.

After being reported missing by his family, Laundrie’s body was found on Oct. 20, 2021, near the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, after an intense manhunt.

Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sarasota County medical examiner.

On Jan. 5, the family of Brian Laundrie asked to have their son’s belongings returned to them but a judge told the attorney that the standard waiting time is 90 days. The Petito family stated that some of the items belonged to their daughter.

North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor confirms the FBI hasn’t relayed any information in regards to the agreement the Laundrie attorney is claiming. ABC7 has reached out to the FBI and the attorney for the Schmidt and Petito family.

