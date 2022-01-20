FWC makes bust of waterfowl poachers after investigation

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers with Florida Fish and Wildlife have made an arrest after receiving tips on poaching of waterfowl in Marion County.

The officers received information about 28 waterfowl carcasses at a local boat ramp that included coots and common gallinule. The season for coots runs through Jan. 30, however, the season for common gallinule closed on Nov. 9.

Investigators used nearby business surveillance footage to identify persons of interest and an associated vehicle and vessel. After interviewing two suspects, the officers received full confessions for the poaching of waterfowl. They were charged for willful-wanton waste of wildlife, violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act for hunting out of season, and littering.

The case has been turned over to prosecutors.

To report wildlife violations, contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.