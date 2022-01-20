Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida’s First Lady finishes chemo treatments

Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Emily Nagle
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis, finished her final chemotherapy treatment Wednesday in her battle against breast cancer.

DeSantis announced the good news during a press conference in Hardee County on Thursday and said the doctors think she has responded well to the treatments.

Casey DeSantis thanked the governor in a tweet for being by her side.

The governor first announced the news of Casey DeSantis’ breast cancer diagnosis on Oct. 4, 2021.

Florida’s first lady is 41 years old and the mother of two daughters and a 3-year-old son.

