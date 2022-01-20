Florida’s First Lady finishes chemo treatments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis, finished her final chemotherapy treatment Wednesday in her battle against breast cancer.

DeSantis announced the good news during a press conference in Hardee County on Thursday and said the doctors think she has responded well to the treatments.

Casey DeSantis thanked the governor in a tweet for being by her side.

Thank you for being by my side from the beginning, but especially yesterday as we celebrated my FINAL Chemo Treatment together. I’m grateful, very humbled and blessed. pic.twitter.com/cl42YBb0fl — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) January 20, 2022

The governor first announced the news of Casey DeSantis’ breast cancer diagnosis on Oct. 4, 2021.

Florida’s first lady is 41 years old and the mother of two daughters and a 3-year-old son.

