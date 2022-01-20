Businesses and residents react to surge in COVID cases in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s business as usual for Dan Grimaldi and his Manatee Family pharmacy business in Bradenton. This despite the rise in COVID cases in Manatee County.

“I don’t require masks in here, but if people want to wear them, I have noticed more people wearing them,” said Grimaldi.

Some businesses are recommending or requiring their customers to wear a mask, many are not. People ABC7 talked with say they are now being extra careful.

“Both myself and my husband wear a mask going into the bigger stores, where there are a lot of people,” said Marty Mork, a Parrish resident.

The COVID positivity rate in Manatee County is nearly 30%. It’s around 32% in Sarasota County which is about the same as the state of Florida. Business owners are also being cautious.

“If they do have an active COVID infection that I know about, I’ll have them wait in the parking lot and they can call me,” said Grimaldi. “I like to limit the spread, they call from the parking lot and I’ll deliver to them.”

In addition to wearing a mask, health officials are urging people to keep doing what it takes to stay safe.

“You want to make sure you’re washing your hands regularly, wipe down high touch surfaces,” said Christopher Tittel, a spokesperson for the Manatee County Health Department. “And social distance, as long as your six feet apart from each other, whether you’re in a store, retail store, a grocery store, that’s going to help.”

