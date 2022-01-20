Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Baby hit in face with stray bullet in NYC

Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two...
Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl, who was in a parked car with her mother.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A baby girl just days away from turning 1 is in critical condition after being caught in crossfire while in a parked car in New York City.

The New York Police Department said just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bronx, a man with a gun chased another man down the street and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl in her left cheek.

The baby and her mother were waiting inside a parked car while the child’s father was inside a grocery store.

Her mother called 911, and an ambulance quickly arrived to take them to the hospital. The baby is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Officers are still investigating the incident. There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.

The shooting is just the latest example of rising crime in New York City during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruben Gutierrez Pioquinto
Bradenton man arrested after shooting father-in law as teen watched, sheriff says
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Severe storms again possible as we move into the weekend
Manatee schools reviewing events schedule due to county’s high COVID-19 positivity rate
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Missing Manatee County teen found safe
Zachery Johnson, 36, is charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated...
Uber driver allegedly assaulted for 90 minutes by passenger

Latest News

arrest
NFL player accused of public exposure
ABC7 News at 4:30pm - January 19, 2022
usps
U.S. Postal Service to deliver 500M COVID tests
ABC7 News at 4pm - January 19, 2022