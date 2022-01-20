Another storm system developing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fast moving and complex storm system to develop over the next 48 hours and sweep another cold front our way. This front will move through on Saturday along with a low pressure system. We have a good chance to see some scattered storms late Friday and again on Saturday with the exact timing still yet to be determined.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area in a marginal risk of getting some isolated severe storms and a low chance of seeing an isolated tornado. This is the same risk category we saw prior to the outbreak of twisters we saw on Sunday.

Cold front to move through Saturday (wwsb)

The best guess looks to be anytime on Saturday with the main thrust of storms moving in during the late afternoon and evening. This is subject to change however as the area of low pressure is yet to develop and may change things up depending upon where it develops. We will have a much better handle on the storms timing by Thursday evening.

Thursday looks great with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. We start off some 10 degrees warmer than we’ve seen over the past couple of cold mornings. The lows on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s close to the coast and low 50s inland. The high on Thursday will be in the mid 70s for many and just a couple of degrees cooler along the coast.

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies along with a 30% chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms later in the day. The high on Friday will still be warm with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s despite the clouds.

Friday night we will see mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few overnight showers and a possible thunderstorm. Lows will be warm in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday we will see clouds in and out through the day with a good chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The rain chance is now at 50%. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and falling through the afternoon. It will turn windy throughout the day with boating advisories likely issued for Suncoast waters.

Saturday night there will be a chance for a few evening storms as well and then things start to clear out by sunrise on Sunday. It will be cooler on Sunday morning with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with windy and chilly conditions with highs only in the low to mid 60s. There is a 20% chance for a few quick passing showers but should be ok for the Buccaneers playoff game at 3 p.m.

Back into the 40s on Monday morning (WWSB)

Monday it stays chilly with temperatures to start the day in the mid 40s. Look for mostly sunny skies on Monday with a high around 65 degrees.

