Suncoast reacts to conservation of Bobby Jones Golf property

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bobby Jones Golf property in Sarasota is 261 acres of history. Thanks to city commissioners, it will now be conserved for generations to come. It’s land that can never be subdivided or developed.

“It’s important because it sets a precedent here in Sarasota for green space conservation, and this is the largest last swath of land in the city limits,” said Nancy Milholland, President of Conserve Bobby Jones Now.

Right now there is no golfing, but that will soon change when it’s renovated into a 27-hole golf course. Previously, it had been a 45-hole golf course. There are some who miss the old course.

“We’re upset because we can’t play golf like we did the same way before,” said Greg Gaul, a part-time Lido Key resident and golfer. “For years, we could always call up and get a time at Bobby Jones, they were very convenient.”

Many golfers are hoping the new course has a lot of the same features as the old course.

“If you’re looking to redesign this and put it out there, make sure you put it where it’s walkable for those that can do that” said Jean Gaul, a part-time Lido Key resident. “Because that’s really a huge advantage and really an attractive feature for a lot of people.”

A big chunk of the property will be transformed into a nature park. It currently is open for people to walk, run or bike the trails.

“It’s a huge victory, it’s a victory for this community to have this much land conserved,” said Milholland.

Work on the golf course portion of this project is expected to get underway in the coming days and weeks. Officials say the 27-hole golf course could be finished by the end of the year. The rest of the project is will take years to complete.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.