Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Severe storms again possible as we move into the weekend

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Very active weather continues on the Suncoast with some of the coldest air of the season settling in this morning. Dry air, clear skies, and light winds all combine to lower temperatures to the upper 30s and lower 40s. This will be the coldest morning of the week and a fast warm-up will start today.

The warm-up will be caused by a response of the atmosphere to a trough of low pressure developing on the plains and heading to the Ohio Valley. Our winds will turn south to southwest and we will rapidly warm to average or even above-average high temperatures. Morning lows will rise 10 degrees or more by tomorrow morning.

Friday evening into early Saturday morning gets a First Alert designation for, at a minimum, disruptive weather. A cold front approaches west-central Florida with a chance of severe weather including a few supercell storms capable of producing tornados.

Models are still in disagreement on the timing and location of the strongest storms so the forecast, at this point, is still low confidence and will be tweaked in the days to come. But until the forecast can be fine-tuned, expect storms Friday night into Saturday then turning much cooler and becoming windy on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Milian
Missing Endangered Juvenile Alert issued for Manatee County teen
A crash was reported.
Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 41 near Port Manatee
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Humane Society of Sarasota County was given $20K from Good Morning America
Humane Society of Sarasota County surprised with donation on Good Morning America
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild...
Opera singer who sped through Mar-a-Lago checkpoint found not guilty by reason of insanity

Latest News

Clouds and showers for Saturday
Frosty start for some Floridians
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 1/18/2022
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 1/18/2022
An second tornado touchdown has been confirmed.
Second tornado touchdown confirmed in Charlotte County following Sunday’s storms
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
Below average temperatures on the Suncoast will start to warm tomorrow