Severe storms again possible as we move into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Very active weather continues on the Suncoast with some of the coldest air of the season settling in this morning. Dry air, clear skies, and light winds all combine to lower temperatures to the upper 30s and lower 40s. This will be the coldest morning of the week and a fast warm-up will start today.

The warm-up will be caused by a response of the atmosphere to a trough of low pressure developing on the plains and heading to the Ohio Valley. Our winds will turn south to southwest and we will rapidly warm to average or even above-average high temperatures. Morning lows will rise 10 degrees or more by tomorrow morning.

Friday evening into early Saturday morning gets a First Alert designation for, at a minimum, disruptive weather. A cold front approaches west-central Florida with a chance of severe weather including a few supercell storms capable of producing tornados.

Models are still in disagreement on the timing and location of the strongest storms so the forecast, at this point, is still low confidence and will be tweaked in the days to come. But until the forecast can be fine-tuned, expect storms Friday night into Saturday then turning much cooler and becoming windy on Sunday.

