Polk County Deputies rescue individual who fell into canal

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sheriff Grady Judd is praising Polk County deputies who made a courageous rescue Tuesday.

Deputies responded to an area in unincorporated east Lakeland on Tuesday evening. Multiple calls had come in after residents reported that a man could be heard screaming for help in the woods.

When deputies arrived at around 8:27 p.m. they located a 52-year-old man, with the assistance of a sheriff’s office drone unit and helicopter. The man was chest-deep in a creek, clinging to a tree.

He was shivering, moving very slowly and appeared confused as deputies rescued him from the water.

The victim, later identified as Dillard Hamilton, told deputies that he had been walking in the woods when he got lost and fell into the creek, and estimated that he had been in the woods for about six to seven hours. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Deputies later discovered Hamilton had outstanding arrest warrants, so he was treated and then taken into custody.

“Deputies did a fantastic job with this rescue, and despite the conditions, they were able to locate Hamilton and pull him to safety rather quickly. Given his condition, they probably got to him just in time. We are also looking into why he was out there in the first place. He has a history of burglaries and thefts, so that is being investigated,” Judd said in a statement.

