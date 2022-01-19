Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

More than a dozen Suncoast organizations unite for a ‘Support Our Schools’ coalition

New initiative launches on the Suncoast. Leaders asking people to take a pledge.
New initiative launches on the Suncoast. Leaders asking people to take a pledge.(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new coalition called Support Our Schools launched on Tuesday morning.

The idea for this group all started at the heels of an uproar at school board meetings in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

“There are people in our community who support our voices in spite of the fact that we’re not the ones shouting,” said Support Our Schools member, Paulina Testerman.

They say their aim is to combat hate and prejudice. 16 Suncoast organizations are part of the initiative.

● Protect Our Public Schools Manasota

● Support Our Schools

● Sarasota County NAACP

● Manasota ASALH (Association for the Study of African American Life and History)

● Brady Sarasota

● ALSO Youth

● Modern Marimba

● Suncoast Women of Action

● Newtown Nation

● The Nation Group

● Center for Religious Tolerance

● Suncoast NEA—Retired

● Social Justice Committee of the UU Church of Sarasota

● Lean on Me

● Peace Education and Action Center

● Manatee Indivisible

“To promote research preserve interpret and disseminate information about black life history and culture throughout the gulf coast community that cant be done in an environment that denies the truth and tries to avoid our history,” said The Manasota Association for the study of African American Life and History president, David Wilkins.

The four main goals for this new group are standing up for high-quality education, evidence-based curriculum especially science and history, nonpartisan school boards, and well-funded public schools.

Representatives with Support Our Schools say they created a web-based software program to collect people’s information that want to be a part of the mission. Then the system is tasked with sending messages on how members can help whether it’s a letter to the school board or talking at one of the board meetings.

To visit their website and learn about their pledge click here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms
GALLERY: Storm damage in the Suncoast
Traffic Alert
Update: All lanes of traffic are back open on I-75 at Manatee River
Traffic Alert 2
FHP dashcam shows video of tornado crossing I-75 in Collier County
Humane Society of Sarasota County was given $20K from Good Morning America
Humane Society of Sarasota County surprised with donation on Good Morning America
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Manatee County School District putting new measures in place due to high COVID-19 positivity rate in the county
Clouds and showers for Saturday
Frosty start for some Floridians
Julian Milian
Missing Endangered Juvenile Alert issued for Manatee County teen
Florida Attorney General announces new settlement in opioid settlement