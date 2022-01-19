More than a dozen Suncoast organizations unite for a ‘Support Our Schools’ coalition

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new coalition called Support Our Schools launched on Tuesday morning.

The idea for this group all started at the heels of an uproar at school board meetings in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

“There are people in our community who support our voices in spite of the fact that we’re not the ones shouting,” said Support Our Schools member, Paulina Testerman.

They say their aim is to combat hate and prejudice. 16 Suncoast organizations are part of the initiative.

● Protect Our Public Schools Manasota

● Support Our Schools

● Sarasota County NAACP

● Manasota ASALH (Association for the Study of African American Life and History)

● Brady Sarasota

● ALSO Youth

● Modern Marimba

● Suncoast Women of Action

● Newtown Nation

● The Nation Group

● Center for Religious Tolerance

● Suncoast NEA—Retired

● Social Justice Committee of the UU Church of Sarasota

● Lean on Me

● Peace Education and Action Center

● Manatee Indivisible

“To promote research preserve interpret and disseminate information about black life history and culture throughout the gulf coast community that cant be done in an environment that denies the truth and tries to avoid our history,” said The Manasota Association for the study of African American Life and History president, David Wilkins.

The four main goals for this new group are standing up for high-quality education, evidence-based curriculum especially science and history, nonpartisan school boards, and well-funded public schools.

Representatives with Support Our Schools say they created a web-based software program to collect people’s information that want to be a part of the mission. Then the system is tasked with sending messages on how members can help whether it’s a letter to the school board or talking at one of the board meetings.

To visit their website and learn about their pledge

