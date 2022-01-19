Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton man shot and dumped in Palmetto parking lot, sheriff’s office says

(Unsplash)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man surrendered to authorities early Wednesday after deputies say he shot and killed and man and dumped his body at a Palmetto convenience store parking lot.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says about 8 p.m., Tuesday three people went out for a drive. At some point, the male victim and suspect began arguing. According to the other person in the car, the suspect shot the victim inside the vehicle at the Circle K at 904 30th Ave E., Bradenton.

The victim’s body was eventually left on the side of the road on 77th Street East in Palmetto where deputies discovered it. Detectives say the suspect and witness eventually went back to their home in the 300 block of 21st Avenue West.

At about 3:40 a.m., the victim’s family called 911 out of concern that he had not returned home.

With the suspect still inside the house, other family members were able to leave the house while police secured the area. The suspect later surrendered and was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

More details were expected this morning at a news conference with Sheriff Rick Wells.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julian Milian
Missing Endangered Juvenile Alert issued for Manatee County teen
A crash was reported.
Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 41 near Port Manatee
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Manatee schools reviewing events schedule due to county’s high COVID-19 positivity rate
Humane Society of Sarasota County was given $20K from Good Morning America
Humane Society of Sarasota County surprised with donation on Good Morning America

Latest News

Discovering the Suncoast
Discovering the Suncoast- January 19th
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Wednesday January 19
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Wednesday January 19
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership...
Florida bill aims to shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of nation’s racist past
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Severe storms again possible as we move into the weekend