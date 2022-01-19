Bradenton man shot and dumped in Palmetto parking lot, sheriff’s office says

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man surrendered to authorities early Wednesday after deputies say he shot and killed and man and dumped his body at a Palmetto convenience store parking lot.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says about 8 p.m., Tuesday three people went out for a drive. At some point, the male victim and suspect began arguing. According to the other person in the car, the suspect shot the victim inside the vehicle at the Circle K at 904 30th Ave E., Bradenton.

The victim’s body was eventually left on the side of the road on 77th Street East in Palmetto where deputies discovered it. Detectives say the suspect and witness eventually went back to their home in the 300 block of 21st Avenue West.

At about 3:40 a.m., the victim’s family called 911 out of concern that he had not returned home.

With the suspect still inside the house, other family members were able to leave the house while police secured the area. The suspect later surrendered and was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

More details were expected this morning at a news conference with Sheriff Rick Wells.

