Manatee County School District putting new measures in place due to high COVID-19 positivity rate in the county

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s positivity rate is now over 30%, which is the highest rate registered since the pandemic started, according to the Florida Department of Health in the county.

That is up 28% from the previous week. Now, the School District of Manatee County is putting in new measures to help stop the spread. Those additional measures include reviewing all extra-curricular and co-curricular events in schools for possible re-scheduling until the positivity rate returns to a reasonable level.

The updated restrictions will also include supplement mitigation measures following the holiday break such as more social distancing, limiting non-essential visitors to school campuses, holding meetings virtually, and giving access to testing sites.

At this time, the Florida High School Athletics Association has not canceled or postponed and rescheduled.

“The district’s goal is to provide a safe, healthy learning and work environment for all students and staff,” the press release stated.

