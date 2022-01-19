Frosty start for some Floridians

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The coldest air of the season has moved in and it will bring some frost to some wind protected areas along the Suncoast to start the day on Wednesday. We are not under a frost advisory meaning we will not see widespread frost but in some wind protected areas there may be a little frost on some car tops and roofs.

A cold start for some (WWSB)

At least we won’t have to deal with strong winds so the wind chill should not be a factor like it was on Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees along the barrier islands and Sarasota bay. Away from the water temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for most everyone.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with high pressure dominating our weather pattern. Temperatures will warm to near 70 degrees by early afternoon.

Thursday looks spectacular with a much warmer start in the mid 50s under clear skies. The high on Thursday will be in the mid 70s for most everyone and low 70s at the beach.

Friday we will see an increase in cloudiness as a storm system develops in the Gulf. There is a slight chance for an a few showers later in the day as the system nears our area. This storm system will sweep yet another cold front our way on Saturday morning bringing a good chance for mainly showers but can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm again. Right now it looks like we shouldn’t see anything too rough, but it’s early in the forecast.

It will turn windy again over the weekend with boating advisories again likely both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.