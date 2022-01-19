Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FBI warning consumers on thieves using fake QR codes to steal

The FBI says hackers are using fake QR codes to try to steal money.
The FBI says hackers are using fake QR codes to try to steal money.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cyber criminals have another way to try to get into your wallet.

On Wednesday, the FBI issued a warning about QR codes.

Those are the bar codes consumers scan on their phones to open a website and have been used more frequently by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, feds say hackers are using fake QR codes to send people to malicious sites that can hijack payments and steal personal data.

The feds say fraudulent QR codes are relatively easy for scammers to make and advise people to use app stores on their phones instead of codes to download apps.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Missing Manatee County teen found safe
Manatee schools reviewing events schedule due to county’s high COVID-19 positivity rate
A crash was reported.
Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 41 near Port Manatee
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild...
Opera singer who sped through Mar-a-Lago checkpoint found not guilty by reason of insanity

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
Storm system to sweep another cold front our way
Another storm system developing
The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Troopers confirm 2 Marines dead in military truck crash in North Carolina
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Wednesday 1/19/2022
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Wednesday 1/19/2022
Calvin Hunt, right, and Cameron Hunt, 13, from the Harlem neighborhood of New York, leave...
Prison for teen who pleaded guilty in college student death