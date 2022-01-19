Advertise With Us
Deputies: Florida man ambushed jogger, planned to kill him

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COCOA, Fla. (AP) — An 18-year-old Florida man is accused of ambushing a jogger, who he planned to kill and hide the body in a bedroom closet at his home, sheriff’s officials said.

The man told Brevard County Sheriff’s investigators he had first noticed the jogger passing by about six weeks ago. On Monday, he hid behind a light pole and waited for the jogger to pass by, authorities said in an arrest report.

He was armed with a rubber mallet, an aerosol deodorant can and a bed sheet, which he had laid out in the driveway, the report said. When the jogger passed by, the man threw a belt from a robe around his neck.

But the jogger, who is trained in martial arts, foiled the attack by freeing himself and holding the man down until law enforcement officials arrived and arrested him. The jogger was not injured.

Investigators outlined the man’s “calculated″ plan to kill jogger in the arrest report.

“He further planned to place the victim’s body into his closet where the defendant stated no one would know and the defendant could have the victim’s body all to himself,” Deputy Carson Hendren wrote in an arrest report.

The man told investigators he had watched a violent movie before the attack, but the report did not list the name of the movie.

The man was charged with attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

