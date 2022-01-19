DEP releases update after seepage discovered in Piney Point

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has released more information on the phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point.

Drilling started at the Piney Point Deep Injection Well site in December. The well is being drilled 3,300 feet below the surface. The drilling is expected to last through late 2022.

On Jan. 14, a seepage was identified along the south wall of the NGS-South compartment through a combination of hydrophone surveys, sonar work, dye trace studies and scuba divers.

The court-appointed receiver and its contractors continue to coordinate with DEP engineers and regulatory staff on their response and investigation into the seepage.

There continues to be no indication of any concern with the integrity or stability of the stack system, and there are no offsite discharges occurring at this time.

Water is being contained within the on-site stormwater collection system and pumped back into the NGS-South compartment, as needed.

The court-appointed receiver and his contractors are working to identify needed repairs and further investigate any other potential anomalies, along with maintaining a continued focus on the management and final closure of the site.

