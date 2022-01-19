Advertise With Us
1 arrested after student injured in shooting at school in Sanford, Fla.

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANFORD, Fla. (WWSB/CNN) - One student was injured and another was arrested following a shooting at Seminole High School in Sanford, Fla.

Seminole High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday, after an 18-year-old was shot during an altercation. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident, police say, was isolated and stemmed from a a fight over a female.

The following letter was sent home to families of students:

Dear Seminole High School Families,

We regret to inform you that a shooting occurred on/near campus.  One student was injured and a suspect is in custody.  This was an isolated incident.  Students are safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement.

Due to it being an early-release day and as a result of this incident, we will have a delayed dismissal.   We will continue to provide you updates as we have more details to share.

Thank you!

-Seminole High School

