Second tornado touchdown confirmed in Charlotte County following Sunday’s storms

CHARLOTTE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a second tornado touched down in Charlotte County during Sunday’s severed weather.

The NWS reported the second touchdown occurred after the EF1 tornado that struck the Gasparilla Mobile Estates community at 6:37 a.m. lifted off the ground and touched down again in the Holiday Lake mobile home community at 7:16 a.m. This storm was also classified as an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The second tornado touchdown was 50 yards wide and traveled for a half mile, producing winds of 100 mph. It destroyed four homes and damaged two more. The Gasparilla Estates tornado was also 50 yards wide and travelled 1.5 miles, producing winds of 110 mph. It destroyed 21 homes and damaged 18 others.

The Charlotte County Commission on Monday declared a local state of emergency in response to the storm damage. County officials completed their damage assessment on Monday and is awaiting a response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding a disaster declaration and potential aid for residents impacted by the tornadoes.

