Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Second tornado touchdown confirmed in Charlotte County following Sunday’s storms

An second tornado touchdown has been confirmed.
An second tornado touchdown has been confirmed.(Charlotte County Emergency Management)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a second tornado touched down in Charlotte County during Sunday’s severed weather.

The NWS reported the second touchdown occurred after the EF1 tornado that struck the Gasparilla Mobile Estates community at 6:37 a.m. lifted off the ground and touched down again in the Holiday Lake mobile home community at 7:16 a.m. This storm was also classified as an EF1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The second tornado touchdown was 50 yards wide and traveled for a half mile, producing winds of 100 mph. It destroyed four homes and damaged two more. The Gasparilla Estates tornado was also 50 yards wide and travelled 1.5 miles, producing winds of 110 mph. It destroyed 21 homes and damaged 18 others.

The Charlotte County Commission on Monday declared a local state of emergency in response to the storm damage. County officials completed their damage assessment on Monday and is awaiting a response from the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding a disaster declaration and potential aid for residents impacted by the tornadoes.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms
GALLERY: Storm damage in the Suncoast
Traffic Alert
Update: All lanes of traffic are back open on I-75 at Manatee River
Traffic Alert 2
FHP dashcam shows video of tornado crossing I-75 in Collier County
Humane Society of Sarasota County was given $20K from Good Morning America
Humane Society of Sarasota County surprised with donation on Good Morning America
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

Latest News

John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
Below average temperatures on the Suncoast will start to warm tomorrow
First Alert Weather - 11pm January 14, 2022
First Alert Weather - 11pm January 14, 2022
A cold start to Tuesday is expected.
Brace for a cold start to your Tuesday morning
A cold start to Tuesday is expected.
Monday evening weather forecast