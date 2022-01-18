Sarasota school district warns of possible bus delays

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In a letter sent to parents, Sarasota County School officials say that several schools are experiencing varying levels of delays thanks in part due to a shortage of school bus drivers and the Omicron variant.

Schools in the Suncoast are experiencing varying levels of strain on their transportation departments on top of existing job vacancies and absenteeism. Sarasota County Schools say that are also experiencing some of these same challenges.

A spokesperson with the school says they are anticipating that many bus routes could be affected, causing delays both to and from school. Though they are working on a solution, school officials say they are making every effort possible to have bus riders travel to and from school in a safe, timely and efficient manner.

The district encourages parents to download the WheresTheBus app, which offers real-time route updates. For more information about the app and how to sign up, click here.

If possible, the school is asking parents to drive students to and from school if they have the ability to do so out of an abundance of caution due to the Omicron variant.

“Though our school buses are cleaned thoroughly and regularly, a temporary decrease in the overall amount of bus riders may help reduce the rate of potential COVID spread on our buses, as well as reduce the strain on our Transportation system. Thank you for your consideration in this matter!” reads the note.

