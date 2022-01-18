Sailor swim team honored by city for 4A championship

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota High School swim team was honored Tuesday morning by the City Commission for winning the 4A state championship in November.

Coach Andrew Eckhart thanked the Commissioners for the honor, saying it was truly a team effort.

It was the Sailors’ second championship in two years -- the team competed and won in Class 3A last year.

