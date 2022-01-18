Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sailor swim team honored by city for 4A championship

The Sarasota High School swim team was recognized for winning the Class 4A state championship.
The Sarasota High School swim team was recognized for winning the Class 4A state championship.(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota High School swim team was honored Tuesday morning by the City Commission for winning the 4A state championship in November.

Coach Andrew Eckhart thanked the Commissioners for the honor, saying it was truly a team effort.

It was the Sailors’ second championship in two years -- the team competed and won in Class 3A last year.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms
GALLERY: Storm damage in the Suncoast
Traffic Alert
Update: All lanes of traffic are back open on I-75 at Manatee River
Traffic Alert 2
FHP dashcam shows video of tornado crossing I-75 in Collier County
Humane Society of Sarasota County was given $20K from Good Morning America
Humane Society of Sarasota County surprised with donation on Good Morning America
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

Latest News

A crash was reported.
Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 41 near Port Manatee
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday January 18
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Tuesday January 18
John Scalzi's Tuesday forecast.
Below average temperatures on the Suncoast will start to warm tomorrow
Alexander Acs
Man accused in Orlando carjacking confesses to murder