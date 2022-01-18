Advertise With Us
Reward offered for information in 2014 Manatee County murder

Samuel Conde
Samuel Conde(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new leads in a 2014 murder they suspect was gang-related.

Rewards totaling $8,000 are being offered for tips in the case of Samuel Conde, who was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, 2014 in the 300 block of Ninth Street East, a place known for selling beer after area bars closed down.

Conde was known to law enforcement as a SUR 13 gang member. Witnesses later told detectives that an altercation between rival gang members occurred, and an unknown person shot and killed Samuel Conde.

Detectives obtained few leads and have been unable to move forward with the investigation due to a lack of help from the community.

Conde’s older brother Gabriel was also murdered in an unrelated shooting. That 2018 case was later solved and an arrest was made. The two shootings are not related.

Anyone with information on the Samuel Conde case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. An additional $5,000 is being offered by Gold Star Club of Manatee County for information leading to an the arrest.

