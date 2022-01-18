Advertise With Us
Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 41 near Port Manatee

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed and another seriously injured early Tuesday when they tried to cross U.S. 41 near Port Manatee, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the two people, a 31-year-old woman and a 25-year old man, both from Bradenton, tried to cross U.S. 41, north of Buckeye Road, shortly after midnight.

The pair apparently walked into the path of a sedan driven by a 25-year-old Bradenton man, who was heading north on U.S. 41, troopers said.

The woman died at the scene. The man with her was taken to Blake Medical Center in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation.

