Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage

The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another item on your grocery list is going to be more expensive.

Orange juice sales surged during the pandemic and now prices are headed higher too.

Citrus disease and unfavorable weather conditions have hurt orange crops over the past few years.

The United States Department of Agriculture expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.

That would be the smallest harvest the state has produced in nearly 60 years.

And it’s not just oranges seeing price increases.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food made at home was 6.5% more expensive than it was last year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms
GALLERY: Storm damage in the Suncoast
Traffic Alert
Update: All lanes of traffic are back open on I-75 at Manatee River
Traffic Alert 2
FHP dashcam shows video of tornado crossing I-75 in Collier County
Humane Society of Sarasota County was given $20K from Good Morning America
Humane Society of Sarasota County surprised with donation on Good Morning America
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

Latest News

FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April
Julian Milian
Missing Endangered Juvenile Alert issued for Manatee County teen
Florida Attorney General announces new settlement in opioid settlement
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl