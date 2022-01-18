Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Missing Endangered Juvenile Alert issued for Manatee County teen

Julian Milian
Julian Milian(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Missing Endangered Juvenile Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Manatee County teen.

Deputies say Julian Milian was last seen walking away from his home in the 6500-block of Brook Village at around 8:30 pm on Jan. 15 following an argument with family. He was upset and making unusual statements.

He was last seen wearing a gray polo t-shirt, and white Adidas pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

