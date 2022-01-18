Manatee County to open new COVID-19 testing site

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County and Manatee County Government announced that they are offering an additional location for COVID-19 testing.

The new site will be at the SUNZ insurance building at 1301 8th Avenue in Downtown Bradenton.

This new location will begin operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2021 and will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days a week. It is a walk-up operation, and no appointments are necessary. Clients can pre-register online.

Visitors are asked to bring proof of Florida residency (driver’s license, utility bill with Florida address, etc.).

This site is in addition to the ongoing COVID-19 testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. That location — in the southwest parking lot of 1 Haben Boulevard in Palmetto — operates 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Testing is free of charge in both locations.

