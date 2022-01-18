Florida Studio Theatre postpones opening of ‘The Play the Goes Wrong’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Studio Theatre will be postponing the opening of an upcoming production.

FST has postponed the opening of the “The Play that Goes Wrong” by one week. The new official opening night of the show will now be held Friday, January 28. Officials with the theatre tell ABC7 that COVID has caused delays in the tech rehearsal process. Ticketholders for the opening performance have been contacted.

For more information contact the box office:

Box Office Hours:

Mondays 9AM-6PMTuesdays - Saturdays 9AM-9PMSundays 11AM-9PM

FST Box Office: 941.366.9000 | Subscription Hotline: 941.552.1521

