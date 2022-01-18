Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida Studio Theatre postpones opening of ‘The Play the Goes Wrong’

The Play that Goes Wrong
The Play that Goes Wrong(Florida Studio Theatre)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida Studio Theatre will be postponing the opening of an upcoming production.

FST has postponed the opening of the “The Play that Goes Wrong” by one week. The new official opening night of the show will now be held Friday, January 28. Officials with the theatre tell ABC7 that COVID has caused delays in the tech rehearsal process. Ticketholders for the opening performance have been contacted.

For more information contact the box office:

Box Office Hours:

Mondays 9AM-6PMTuesdays - Saturdays 9AM-9PMSundays 11AM-9PM

FST Box Office: 941.366.9000 | Subscription Hotline: 941.552.1521

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms
GALLERY: Storm damage in the Suncoast
Traffic Alert
Update: All lanes of traffic are back open on I-75 at Manatee River
Traffic Alert 2
FHP dashcam shows video of tornado crossing I-75 in Collier County
Humane Society of Sarasota County was given $20K from Good Morning America
Humane Society of Sarasota County surprised with donation on Good Morning America
Confirmed tornado in Charlotte County
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Charlotte County

Latest News

Charlotte County
Charlotte County Community Foundation creates Tornado Assistance Fund
COVID-19 Testing
Manatee County to open new COVID-19 testing site
An second tornado touchdown has been confirmed.
Second tornado touchdown confirmed in Charlotte County following Sunday’s storms
City of North Port trains volunteers for upcoming homeless census