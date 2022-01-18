Florida Attorney General announces new settlement in opioid settlement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the finalization of two separate multi-million-dollar opioid settlement agreements totaling more than $360 million.

Moody and her team of attorneys finalized Florida’s nearly $300 million settlement between the state of Florida and Johnson & Johnson, as well as a new, separate $65 million settlement with Endo Health Solutions, Inc. This was to fund resources for mitigation efforts in the state and address allegations regarding the opioid manufacturers’ roles in the national opioid crisis harming Floridians.

“The national opioid crisis is wreaking havoc on families across the country,” Moody said. “As attorney general, I continue to work tirelessly to hold companies that helped fuel this crisis responsible for their actions -- so we can secure funds to help restore communities devastated by opioid abuse. These separate, multi-million-dollar agreements will help further this vital mission and protect Florida families.”

Under the terms of the Johnson & Johnson deal announced in July, Florida will receive up to $299 million, with a portion of the funds being directed to Florida’s cities and counties.

Moody negotiated an allocation deal with these localities that ensures settlement proceeds will be spent on curbing the opioid epidemic causing thousands of deaths each year.

In July 2021, Moody first announced the settlement with Johnson & Johnson. The agreement follows an investigation by state attorneys general into whether the company misled patients and doctors about the addictive nature of opioids.

The completion of the deal comes after more than 183 cities and counties signed on with Moody. These places account for more than 99% of the subdivisions that separately sued Johnson & Johnson and more than 93% of the total subdivision population in the state.

Moody also negotiated a deal with Endo Health Solutions, Inc. -- a company that allegedly deceptively marketed opioid medications by downplaying the associated risk of addiction.

Endo also allegedly failed to monitor, report, and negligently shipped suspicious orders or opioid medications.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.