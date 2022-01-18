Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Cleanup continues after tornado damages homes in the Village of Holiday Lake in Port Charlotte

Tornado damage cleanup in the Village of Holiday Lake.
Tornado damage cleanup in the Village of Holiday Lake.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was another day for residents in the Village of Holiday Park in Port Charlotte to clean their neighborhood and start fixing their homes.

All the damage coming from a tornado early Sunday morning.

“Just cleaning up all the debris that was blown around and just repairing all the damage to the side of the home,” said Mike, a resident of Holiday Lake. “The power of this thing, it was really surprising.”

Some of the streets were lined up with metal debris from people’s homes including roofs and awnings. It’s now just sitting there waiting to be picked up. One neighbor says this storm was very scary.

“When the wind gets to a point where you’re in your bed and your trailer is shaking, it’s pretty frightening,” said Alice Hamilton, a resident of Holiday Lake.

Many residents doing what they can to pick up the pieces and get their lives back together.

“Everybody came out and came together,” said Mike. “It was really good to see a lot of people pitching in and helping.”

No one was injured.

