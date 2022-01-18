Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
City of North Port trains volunteers for upcoming homeless census

(Holly Emery)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (Your Sun) - A 24-hour survey to count the homeless population of Sarasota and Manatee Counties is underway and in the City of North Port, volunteers received training.

According to the North Port Your Sun, Florida’s count determines federal funding, which provides resources to those in needs. That includes everything from counseling, treatment, on disability, in housing and job help.

The 24-hour survey for Sarasota and Manatee counties is run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which passes that obligation to nonprofits or divisions of local government. In Sarasota and Manatee, that’s the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness.

Volunteers at a North Port Social Services division conference room went over a homeless survey list, a three-page booklet to count the area’s homeless. The groups will go out in pairs and ask the same basics that most census questions encompass.

Homeless counts can be unreliable in many cases, but the homeless people will often avoid the counts out of fear of authority. Officials hope that those fears can be assuaged and that they can get legitimate counts of those affected.

The Sarasota/Manatee Point-In-Time survey last year was limited due to the pandemic, but its survey-takers reportedly counted exactly five people in North Port in 2020, which likely was off. A local church on any given night will feed 10 to 20 homeless, for instance.

